Please join us for our next concert on December a with guitar virtuosos Rene Izquierdo and Elina Chekan.

Tickets

“Frankly Music continues to set the standard for chamber music in Milwaukee, and would be treasured in any city in the world.”
Rick Walters, Shepherd Express

Upcoming Events

Frankly Music presents René Izquierdo & Elina Chekan
7:00PM, Sunday, December 11, 2022
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Get Tickets
Google iCalendar

Please join us as we welcome guitar virtuosos Rene Izquierdo and Elina Chekan for an evening of unusual instrument combinations and spectacular works by Brahms, Debussy, Piazzolla, and more! Belarusian guitarist Elina Chekan, Cuban guitarist Rene Izquierdo have been playing as a duo since 2012. The couple first met at Yale University when they were both …

Frank Almond,violin
René Izquierdo,guitar
Elina Chekan,guitar
ProgramTBD
more details

The Stradivarius Affair” – Vanity Fair, November 2014

It isn’t every day that a street criminal—a high-school dropout with two felony convictions—is accused of stealing a centuries-old violin worth as much as $6 million. But nothing about the heist of the Lipinski Stradivarius, which galvanized the music world last winter, was normal, or even logical.

Read the complete feature in the November 2014 edition of Vanity Fair by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Buzz Bissinger.

Read The Feature Article

FAVF

AVL2 promo

A Violin’s Life Vol. 2: Music for The ‘Lipiński’ Stradivari

The saga of the Lipiński Stradivarius of 1715 continues in this sequel to the critically acclaimed A Violin’s Life. Again we include compositions that have a connection to this storied violin’s history and pedigree. After a close brush with tragedy when the violin was stolen in 2014 and recovered after a valiant police pursuit, the violin’s story begins another chapter.

AVAILABLE AT AMAZON, ITUNES, & ARKIV MUSIC