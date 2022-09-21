Upcoming Events
Frankly Music opens its 19th season with Brooklyn-born pianist Simone Dinnerstein. Sonora Slocum, flute; Nicholas Mariscal, cello; Frank Almond, violin, and members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra complete the ensemble for an evening of Bach and more in an intimate setting at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Called “an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity” by The Washington Post, Simone Dinnerstein …
“The Stradivarius Affair” – Vanity Fair, November 2014
It isn’t every day that a street criminal—a high-school dropout with two felony convictions—is accused of stealing a centuries-old violin worth as much as $6 million. But nothing about the heist of the Lipinski Stradivarius, which galvanized the music world last winter, was normal, or even logical.
Read the complete feature in the November 2014 edition of Vanity Fair by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Buzz Bissinger.
A Violin’s Life Vol. 2: Music for The ‘Lipiński’ Stradivari
The saga of the Lipiński Stradivarius of 1715 continues in this sequel to the critically acclaimed A Violin’s Life. Again we include compositions that have a connection to this storied violin’s history and pedigree. After a close brush with tragedy when the violin was stolen in 2014 and recovered after a valiant police pursuit, the violin’s story begins another chapter.