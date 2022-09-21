Please join us for our opening concert on September 21 with Grammy nominated pianist Simone Dinnerstein- Bach and Beyond!

Tickets

“Frankly Music continues to set the standard for chamber music in Milwaukee, and would be treasured in any city in the world.”
Rick Walters, Shepherd Express

Upcoming Events

Bach and Beyond
7:00PM, Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
Get Tickets
Google iCalendar

Frankly Music opens its 19th season with Brooklyn-born pianist Simone Dinnerstein. Sonora Slocum, flute; Nicholas Mariscal, cello; Frank Almond, violin, and members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra complete the ensemble for an evening of Bach and more in an intimate setting at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Called “an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity” by The Washington Post, Simone Dinnerstein …

Simone Dinnerstein,piano
Frank Almond,violin
Sonora Slocum,flute
Nicholas Mariscal,cello
J.S. Bach:Prelude from E Major Partita for solo violin, BWV 1006
J.S. Bach:Three Bach Transcriptions for piano, (arr. Richard Danielpour):
J.S.Bach:Sonata in b minor for flute and Klavier, BWV 1030
Philip Glass:Pendulum for violin and piano (Milwaukee premiere)
Alexander Tcherepnin:Suite for Solo Cello Op. 76
J.S. Bach:“Brandenburg” Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050
more details

The Stradivarius Affair” – Vanity Fair, November 2014

It isn’t every day that a street criminal—a high-school dropout with two felony convictions—is accused of stealing a centuries-old violin worth as much as $6 million. But nothing about the heist of the Lipinski Stradivarius, which galvanized the music world last winter, was normal, or even logical.

Read the complete feature in the November 2014 edition of Vanity Fair by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Buzz Bissinger.

Read The Feature Article

FAVF

AVL2 promo

A Violin’s Life Vol. 2: Music for The ‘Lipiński’ Stradivari

The saga of the Lipiński Stradivarius of 1715 continues in this sequel to the critically acclaimed A Violin’s Life. Again we include compositions that have a connection to this storied violin’s history and pedigree. After a close brush with tragedy when the violin was stolen in 2014 and recovered after a valiant police pursuit, the violin’s story begins another chapter.

AVAILABLE AT AMAZON, ITUNES, & ARKIV MUSIC