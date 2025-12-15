5s A Crowd: Piano quintets of Gabriel Fauré and César Franck
7:00PM, Monday, May 4, 2026
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Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College
8815 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
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Frank Almond,violin
Charlene Kluegelviolin
Toby Appel,viola
Alexander Hersh,cello
Adam Neiman,piano

Experience an evening of rich Romantic chamber music centered on two masterful piano quintets that blend passion, lyricism, and dramatic intensity.

The program opens with the Piano Quintet No. 1 in D minor by Gabriel Fauré, a work of refined elegance and emotional depth. Written during a period of personal transition, the piece unfolds with flowing melodies, subtle harmonic colors, and an intimate dialogue between piano and strings. Its serene slow movement offers a moment of quiet introspection, while the finale brings a sense of luminous resolution.

In contrast, the Piano Quintet in F minor by César Franck delivers sweeping intensity and fervent expression. Dedicated to Camille Saint-Saëns, the work is renowned for its cyclical structure and emotional urgency. From its stormy opening to its impassioned climaxes, Franck’s quintet is a powerful exploration of longing, tension, and release.

Together, these two masterpieces offer a compelling journey through the expressive range of the late Romantic era—balancing restraint and passion, clarity and turbulence, in an unforgettable chamber music experience.

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Frankly Music events are supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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