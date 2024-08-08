An Evening Showcasing Marta and Ani Aznavoorian, Celebrating the Anniversary of Bedřich Smetana (1824-1884)
7:00PM, Monday, May 5, 2025
Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College
8815 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Frank Almond,violin
Ani Aznavoorian,cello
Marta Aznavoorian,piano
Vartabed:Armenian songs
Manuel de Falla:Suite Populaire Espagnol
Nicolo Paganini:Variations on One String on a Theme by Rossini (‘Moses’)
Alexander Arutunian:Impromptu
Smetana:Piano Trio No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 15
A program showcasing the phenomenal Aznavoorian sisters, and a celebration of the birth of the composer Bedřich Smetana. Featuring his beloved piano trio.