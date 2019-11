A Violin’s Life, Vol. 3

Edvard Grieg: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3 in C minor, Op. 45

Another musical deep dive into the fascinating legacy of a storied community treasure! Returning audience favorites Adam Neiman, piano, and Nicholas Canellakis, cello, join Frank Almond in celebration of the Lipiński Stradivarius.