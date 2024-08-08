DSCH! A Commemoration of Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975). And a little Rachmaninov.
7:00PM, Monday, March 24, 2025
Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College
8815 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Frank Almond,violin
Charlene Kluegelviolin
Toby Appel,viola
Steven Honigbergcello
Winston Choi,piano
Rachmaninov:Trio élégiaque No. 1
Shostakovich:Trio No. 1, Op. 8, in C Minor for violin, violoncello, and piano
Shostakovich:String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110, “In memory of the victims of fascism and war”.

DSCH! A commemoration focusing on the 50th anniversary of the death of the monumental composer Dmitri Shostakovich, with a little Rachmaninov thrown in. Performers listed above including FM fave Toby Appel, viola along with other spectacular musicians. Program includes the rarely-heard Trio No. 1 of Shostakovich, along with the autobiographical and riveting String Quartet No. 8.

