DSCH! A Commemoration of Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975). And a little Rachmaninov.

String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110, “In memory of the victims of fascism and war”.

Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110, “In memory of the victims of fascism and war”.

DSCH! A commemoration focusing on the 50th anniversary of the death of the monumental composer Dmitri Shostakovich, with a little Rachmaninov thrown in. Performers listed above including FM fave Toby Appel, viola along with other spectacular musicians. Program includes the rarely-heard Trio No. 1 of Shostakovich, along with the autobiographical and riveting String Quartet No. 8.