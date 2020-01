WISCONSIN LUTHERAN CONCERT SERIES

Harp Spotlight

Kelsey Molinari, harp, and Marta Aznavoorian, piano, make their FM debuts, joined by versatile returning cellist Alexander Hersh. Saint-Säens’ delicate Fantaisie for Violin and Harp paired with an exquisite violin-harp arrangement of Vaughan Williams’ poetic The Lark Ascending, plus Robert Schumann’s lush Piano Trio No. 1.