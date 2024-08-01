Music of Haydn, Prokofiev, and Chausson
7:00PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
325 W. Walnut Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Frank Almond,violin
Edward Arron,cello
Anthony Devroyeviola
Victor Santiago Asuncion,piano
Haydn:Trio in C, Hob. XV:27
ProkofievSonata in C for piano and cello
Chausson:Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 30
Join Frank Almond and special guests Edward Arron, cello, Anthony Devroye, viola, and Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano, for another spellbinding concert of chamber music! This concert will continue our relationship between Edward Arron and FM The program includes Haydn’s Trio in C, Hob. XV:27, Prokofiev’s cello Sonata in C, and Chausson’s rarely heard Piano Quartet.