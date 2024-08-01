Music of Haydn, Prokofiev, and Chausson

Join Frank Almond and special guests Edward Arron, cello, Anthony Devroye, viola, and Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano, for another spellbinding concert of chamber music! This concert will continue our relationship between Edward Arron and FM The program includes Haydn’s Trio in C, Hob. XV:27, Prokofiev’s cello Sonata in C, and Chausson’s rarely heard Piano Quartet.