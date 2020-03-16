WISCONSIN LUTHERAN CONCERT SERIES

Symphony Showcase
Frank Almondviolin
Featuringmusicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Darius Milhaud:La cheminée du roi René, Op. 205
Joaquin Turina:La oración del torero (The Prayer of the Bullfighter), Op. 34
W.A. Mozart:Quintet for horn and strings, K. 407
Louis Spohr:Nonet in F, Op. 31
A finale showcasing the stellar musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The evocative program includes Milhaud’s La cheminée du roi René, and Turina’s The Prayer of the Bullfighter, alongside Mozart’s playful Horn Quintet and Spohr’s rarely-heard Nonet.