The Voice of the Clarinet
Frank Almond,violin
Todd Levy,clarinet
Susanna Phillips,soprano
Brian Zeger,piano
W.A. Mozart“Parto! Ma tu ben mio” (La Clemenza di Tito), K. 621
Mahler (arr. Zimra)Wir geniessen die himmlischen Freuden (from Symphony No. 4)
SchubertDer Hirt auf dem Felsen (Shepherd on the Rock), D965 – op. post. 129
Gershwin (arr. Walters)Selected works
BartókContrasts
An examination of chamber music for this specific combination of instruments, featuring the spectacular voice of Susanna Phillips. Music of Mahler, Schubert, Gershwin, and Bartok.