Brooklyn Rider
Johnny Gandelsman,violin
Colin Jacobsen,violin
Nicholas Cords,viola
Michael Nicolas,cello
Ludwig van BeethovenString Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132
Caroline ShawSchisma
Gabriela Lena FrankKanto Kechua #2
Du Yuni am my own achilles’ heel
Matana Robertsborderlands
Reena EsmailZeher (Poison)
We welcome back ever-fascinating string quartet Brooklyn Rider for “Healing Modes,” a program exploring the healing properties of music, recognized since the ancient Greek civilizations. Music of Beethoven, and new works from composers Reena Esmail, Gabriela Lena Frank, Matana Roberts, and others. Don’t miss this unique project!