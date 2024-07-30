Frank Almond and the Frankly Music Chamber Orchestra
7:00PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
325 W. Walnut Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Frank Almond,violin
Patricia Lee,harpsichord
The Frankly Music Chamber Orchestra
J.S. Bach:Concerto for Violin in A Minor, BWV 1041
Jean Phillippe Rameau:Selections from “Nouvelles suite de pièces de clavecin”
Antonio Vivaldi:The Four Seasons “Le quattro stagioni

Join Frank Almond and the virtuoso Frankly Music Chamber Orchestra for our opening concert of the 2024-25 season featuring baroque works in the intimate and acoustically stunning Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Youth Arts Hall. Featuring members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and virtuoso harpsichordist Patricia Lee.

