Music of Bernstein, Bloch, and Olivier Messiaen
7:00PM, Monday, March 16, 2026
Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College
8815 W. Wisconsin Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Frank Almond,violin
Orion Weiss,piano
Todd Levy,clarinet
Julian Schwarzcello

Join us for a  concert featuring works of Leonard Bernstein, Ernest Bloch, and Olivier Messiaen exploring three powerful musical voices of the 20th century. From Bernstein’s vibrant lyricism (the Clarinet Sonata) to Bloch’s soulful, heritage-inspired intensity (Three Pieces from Jewish Life) and Messiaen’s luminous, spiritual sound world (Quartet for the End of Time), the program offers a striking journey through drama, identity, and transcendence in chamber music.

